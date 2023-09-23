Ghana Traders Light Candles, Display Placards In Honour Of Mohbad (Video)

A short video which shows women holding candles and placards in honour of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has attracted the attention of many.

The now-viral video shows some individuals who are identified to be Ghana market women and a few men in their midst, holding candles and placards.

While the music of the late singer was going on, the placards which contained lyrics of his songs, were displayed one after the other.

See some reactions below:

BIG BABY: “This sends some damn goosebumps down my spine. Justice for Mohbad.”

Rita F N Dibia-Chiej: “Thank you real mamas of Africa! May we never lose our child! Mohbad RIP!”

Adenike Adelakun345: “An artist that was betrayed by his Mum, Dad, Stepmum, wife, friends, boss. But love by God and every living thing in the world GENERAL MOBHAD RIP.”

joyceeleojo: “Tears grip my eyes every day Ahh mohbad your spirit is strong. DONT REST UNTIL YOU TAKE THOSE WHO KILLED YOU ALONG.”

Gamelie: “You don’t have to hurt me before you win. You don’t have to kill somebody before you sin. Mohbad we are truly sorry.”

