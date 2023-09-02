Ghana Tourism Expo Receives Boost From Accra’s Royalty

As preparations for the 2023 Inter Tourism Expo of Accra (INTTA 2023) gathers steam, the effort of the country at promoting its tourism through the expo has received a boost Accra’s royalty.

This followed a visit by Emmanuel Treku of Expo and St.Ange Alain, the International Consultant for Ghana to the King of Accra H.E. Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his close entourage Mr Lawrence Opare-Otoo, the Royal Business Development Consultant and the Rev. Jacob Tetteh Quarshie, the Royal Protocol Officer.

At the visit to his private residence, the royal father declared his support for the event which is scheduled to hold this month. The royal father pledged his commitment to personally attend the expo and deliver an address so as to give the needed impetus to tourism as an industry for Ghana to embrace.

The event will seek to promote brands, destinations, products and services in Ghana, the centre of the world. Participants will include exhibitors, buyers and trade visitors from within Africa and across the world.

With the theme, Reviving Sustainable and Equitable Economic Growth in Tourism, iNTTA 2023, which holds at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in in Accra, is slated for September 18 spanning September 26. This private sector driven tourism expo is expected to help in repositioning Ghana as a leader in the world of tourism, with the private sector declaring their support and attendance at the event.