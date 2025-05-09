Ghana Tourism Authority Promises To Uncover, Develop, Promote Tourism Gems

Share

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has promised the uncovering, development and marketing of all the hidden tourism gems across the country. This commitment, it noted, is in furtherance of its mandate of making Ghana top of the mind tourist destination in Africa and the world.

This pledge was given by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Ambassador Gilbert Abeiku Santana Aggrey during a visit of GTA to Dodowa and courtesy visit on the Chief of the Dodowa Traditional Area, Nene Okukrubuor Tei Kwesi Agyemang V.

In post on his Facebook timeline, Aggrey disclosed, ‘‘the visit formed part of a broader initiative to explore and highlight untapped tourism potentials within the region.

Among the notable discoveries was the breathtaking Chenku Waterfalls, a pristine natural wonder that perfectly blends ecological beauty with cultural heritage.

We engaged with local tourists and stakeholders, and held insightful discussions on how Ghana Tourism Authority, in partnership with local and international tour operators, will strategically position Dodowa as a must-visit destination for both domestic and international travellers.’’

Further, Dodowa is not just rich in tradition; it is a powerful reminder of the experiences waiting to be discovered right here at home.’’

He concluded by saying the tasked will be achieved, ‘‘with the support from our Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto

