Ghana to Host Afrochella/Afro Future December 27

Ghana is set to play host to Urban Events Global annual international trip, a seven-day tour package, provides tourists the opportunity to connect with each other and network in an all inconclusive tour that include luxury accommodations, meals, drinks, and cultural experiences among others. Spanning December 27 and January 2, 2024, the tour agenda for each day include:

Day 1: Arrive in Accra; welcome dinner.

Day 2: AfroFuture Day 1

Day 3: Tour of W.E.B. DuBois Centre in Accra; The Independence Arch; The Black Star Square, The Kwame Nkrumah Museum; Accra Arts Centre; and AfroFuture Day 2. Day

4: Tour of Cape Coast – Cape Coast Slave Castle, Hans Crocodile Pond and Kakum National Park.

Day 5: Visit to Bojo Beach Resort for beach activities and New Year’s Eve party

Day 6: Shopping at the Makola Market and city tour

Day 7: Departure

