Ghana Talking Drums Festival opens December 29

Organsiers of Talking Drum Festival has stepped plans for this year’s event, which is scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana between December 29 and 30, 2025.

The festival is expected to spice up the country’s tourism, with a lot of tourists inflow into the country to celebrate the country’s rich musical heritage among others. It will attract some of the world’s biggest names in hip-hop for a scheduled landmark two-day experience.

The celebration of hip-hop culture will draw thousands of fans not only from across Africa and the global diaspora, but also from Ghana.

The 48-hour non-stop celebration will spotlight rhythm, culture, and unity, featuring performances from over 40 artists representing the U.S., U.K., and various countries throughout the African continent.

According to Ruddy Kwakye, who is the Executive Producer of the festival; “For over 50 years, Hip-hop has influenced not just music fans but many other creative industries.

The Talking Drums Festival will celebrate this impact by uniting the infectious cadence of the sound with the energy of the performers, and the fandom culture, to showcase its connection to Africa and of course its global dominance.”

This approach, he said reflects the festival’s commitment to honouring hiphop’s diverse legacy, bringing together different styles, voices, and expressions that have shaped the genre worldwide.

The festival has entered a multi-year partnership with the Black Star Experience, the national branding initiative by the Government of Ghana, furthering the legacy of the acclaimed Beyond the Return campaign, inviting the global Black diaspora to reconnect with the continent through culture, art, music, tourism, and heritage.

Rex Owusu Marfo, who is the Presidential Coordinator for the initiative, noted that; “Ghana’s esteemed reputation as the Culture Capital of Africa, over the years, has firmly established it as a prominent destination for global experiences, attracting visitors from around the world.

The nation’s dynamic and diverse musical heritage, along with its disruptive cultural scene, positions Ghana as the ideal host for this premier celebration of the hip-hop genre, a genre that continues to shape and energize cultures worldwide.”

A star-studded lineup announcement and a full itinerary of events and experiences will be released in the coming days.

The Talking Drums Festival is an international hip-hop event established to highlight the significance, impact, and cohesion of hip-hop and culture.

By convening artists, creators, and enthusiasts from across the globe, the festival acts as a conduit between Africa and the world- wide Diaspora through music, fashion, dance, and storytelling.

While Republic of Amusement, a live entertainment and culture company, with footprints in the Gulf, USA and Africa, is focused on creating large-scale, world-class cultural experiences across festivals, tours, concerts and raves.

Black Star Experience is the Government of Ghana’s new tourism and cultural diplomacy platform; the next phase of the Beyond the Return initiative designed to showcase Ghana as Africa’s cultural capital and the home of global Black excellence.