Ghanian Minister Resigns For Corruption Charges

A Ghanaian Minister who resigned over the weekend after her domestic worker allegedly stole more than $1 million in cash from her home has been arrested for suspected corruption, a special prosecutor said.

Ghana Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng on Monday that Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah was placed under arrest on Monday.

“in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses regarding large amounts of money” the special prosecutor office deals with cases of corruption involving public officials, judges or senior political party members.