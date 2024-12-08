Share

On Saturday, the Ghanaian electorial commission counted the ballots after a tight electoral process with the ruling party’s Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia trying to shake off anger over economic woes and rebuff a challenge by opposition party candidate and former president, John Mahama.

This is coming amid the struggling economy, after the west Africa gold and cacao producer went through a debt default, high inflation and negotiations for a $3 billion IMF bailout.

However, voters chunk out in their numbers to choose their next successor as President Nana Akufo-Addo steps down after serving the maximum of two four-year terms.

The voters will also elect the country’s new parliament.

READ ALSO:

Sunday Telegraph gathered that although voting was mostly calm, but one person was shot dead and four people arrested at a polling station in Nyankpala in the country’s northern region, police and local media said.

After polls closed at 1700 GMT, election teams immediately began tallying ballots under the watch of agents from political parties before sending them to collation centres.

Preliminary results are expected early Sunday, with full presidential results scheduled by Tuesday.

“Everyone is complaining prices are high. So I want a change, I want a good president who will bring in changes,” Abdullah Mohammed, a student said after voting in Accra’s Nima district.

With a history of political stability, Ghana’s two main parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), have alternated in power equally since the return to multi-party democracy in 1992.

Touting the slogan “Break the 8” — a reference to going past the usual two terms in power — the NPP hopes Bawumia can lead them to an unprecedented third term. But he struggled to break away from criticism of Akufo-Addo’s economic record.

Share

Please follow and like us: