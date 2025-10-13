The Black Stars of Ghana booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging Comoros 1–0 in a tense showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The narrow victory secured qualification for Ghana and confirmed them as one of Africa’s representatives at football’s biggest stage.

The match remained goalless at halftime, but Ghana’s patience was rewarded shortly into the second half.

A well-delivered cross from Mohammed Salisu found Thomas Partey, who laid the ball for Mohammed Kudus to tap into an empty net, putting the Black Stars ahead.

READ ALSO:

From there, Ghana controlled the tempo, defended resolutely, and saw out the win despite pressure from Comoros.

Their defence, marshalled by Salisu and Djiku, held firm as the visitors searched desperately for an equalizer.

With this win in the bag, Ghana joins Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia as confirmed African qualifiers for the 2026 tournament.

This victory marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at a FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars made their debut in 2006, and have had notable runs, including reaching the quarterfinals at South Africa 2010.

Coach Otto Addo also made history by becoming the first Ghanaian manager to lead his country to two World Cups. His tactical discipline, along with a richly talented squad, proved decisive in the campaign.

As Ghana sets its sights on North America for the 2026 finals, hopes are high that this squad can make a deeper mark and restore the Black Stars to prominence on the global stage.