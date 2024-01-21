Ghana, Rwanda to Jointly Host ‘Move Afrika 2024’

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen, creative imprint pgLang and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, alongside H.E Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, has at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Accra, Ghana, will join Kigali, Rwanda, as a host city for this year’s Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience tour. Move Afrika is a long-term, large-scale effort to pioneer a first-of-its-kind international music touring circuit across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country. pgLang serves as the Move Afrika tour’s curator.

The announcement follows last month’s inaugural Move Afrika: Rwanda, headlined by Grammy Award, Pulitzer Prize winning artist Kendrick Lamar, created by Global Citizen and pgLang, alongside the Rwanda Development Board. The event employed more than 1000 Rwandans, and engaged 75 percent local crew and production staff, with a specific focus on creating op- portunities for skill development and international event training. Hailed by many as the most successful live music event ever staged in Rwanda, the show also featured performances by Zuchu, Bruce Melodie, DJ TOXXYK, Sherrie Silver, Ariel Wayz, Kivumbi King and Bruce The 1st.

Global Citizen is honoured to return to Ghana this year with Move Afrika: Ghana, following the unforgettable Global Citizen Festival: Accra, which took place in 2022. The Ghanaian government’s post-event analysis found the festival’s social and economic impact was vast: more than $15 million was injected into the economy from activity such as production spending, hotels, transport, advertising and security; over 5000 people traveled to Ghana for the festival; more than 1000 Ghanians were employed as part of the event; hotel occupancy increased to 75 percent; and over 2 million actions were taken by global citizens as part of advocacy efforts to End Extreme Poverty NOW.

Hosted by Danai Gurira, over 100 million music fans around the world watched incredible live performances from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS and Uncle Waffles. The first Move Afrika event, held in Kigali in December 2023, signalled the launch of an annual, multi-country tour, changing the face of live entertainment in Africa and investing in local economies, skill training and youth entrepreneurship along the way. Each year, additional countries will be added to the Move Afrika tour schedule, which aims to expand to three countries in 2024, and five countries by 2025.

Producing a world-class experience for fans and artists alike, Move Afrika will set a new gold- standard for entertainment touring across the continent. Over time, these events will increase demand from international and regional artists to tour the region, and build local capacity, create jobs and scale the live entertainment sector within host cities.