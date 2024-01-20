Ghana, Rwanda To Host ‘Move Afrika 2024’

An international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, creative imprint pgLang, and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, alongside the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, have announced that Accra, Ghana, will join Kigali, Rwanda, as a host city for this year’s Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience tour.

The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Move Afrika is a long-term, large-scale effort to pioneer ﬁrst-of-its-kind international music touring circuit across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation, and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country. pgLang serves as the Move Afrika tour’s curator.

The announcement follows last month’s inaugural Move Afrika: Rwanda, headlined by Grammy Award, Pulitzer Prize-winning artist, Kendrick Lamar, created by Global Citizen and pgLang, alongside the Rwanda Development Board.

The event employed more than 1000 Rwandans, and engaged 75 percent of local crew and production staff, with a focus on creating opportunities for skill development and international event training.

Hailed by many as the most successful live music event ever staged in Rwanda, the show also featured performances by Zuchu, Bruce Melodie, DJ TOXXYK, Sherrie Silver, Ariel Wayz, Kivumbi King, and Bruce The 1st.

“Global Citizen is honoured to return to Ghana this year with Move Afrika: Ghana, following the unforgettable Global Citizen Festival: Accra, which took place in 2022.

The Ghanaian government’s post-event analysis found the festival’s social and economic impact was vast: more than $15 million was injected into the economy from activities such as production spending, hotels, transport, advertising, and security; over 5000 people traveled to Ghana for the festival; more than 1000 Ghanians were employed as part of the event; hotel occupancy increased to 75 percent; and over 2 million actions were taken by global citizens as part of advocacy eﬀorts to End Extreme Poverty NOW.

Hosted by Danai Gurira, over 100 million music fans around the world watched incredible live performances from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS and Uncle Waﬄes.

The ﬁrst Move Afrika event, held December last year in Kigali, signaled the launch of an annual, multi-country tour, changing the face of live entertainment in Africa and investing in local economies, skill training, and youth entrepreneurship along the way.

According to the statement, each year, additional countries will be added to the Move Afrika tour schedule, which aims to expand to three countries in 2024, and ﬁve countries by 2025.

Producing a world-class experience for fans and artists alike, Move Afrika will set a new gold standard for entertainment touring across the continent.

Over time, these events will increase demand from international and regional artists to tour the region, build local capacity, create jobs, and scale the live entertainment sector within host cities.

“I am excited to announce that later this year, Global Citizen will return to Ghana with Move Afrika: Ghana. Global Citizen is known for leveraging live music events to engage youth while creating social and economic impact.

We are delighted to join Rwanda in becoming the next destination for Global Citizen’s multi-year, multi-market pan-African tour and expect continued impact in the years ahead.

Today, we celebrate this milestone for Ghana. We look forward to future announcements on this growing cohort of Move Afrika destinations,” Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Also speaking, Chief Vision Oﬃcer, Global Citizen, Kweku Mandela, said: “Congratulations to my brother and friend, President Nana Akufo-Addo, for your partnership with Move Afrika. Last month, Rwanda was privileged to host the inaugural Move Afrika concert, in partnership with Global Citizen. Without exaggeration, Kendrick Lamar moved the whole city of Kigali with his performance.

We are even happier that he took the time to engage with our local artists. Africa has the talent. More often than not, what they lack is mentorship and support. Global Citizen’s commitment to develop the workforce needed for professional concert tours will leave an important economic legacy for our region,” Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda

“We are honored to bring Move Afrika to Ghana. Our partnership with the Ghanaian and Rwandan governments will showcase the best of African creative talent to the world while generating economic investment into the local creative economy, which will have a lasting impact across the continent for years to come.

“We visited Accra for the first time in 2022 and really connected with the people and the culture. Accra will always be a special place for us and we are excited to work with Move Afrika and expand our eﬀorts to Ghana.”

Move Afrika: Ghana builds on Global Citizen’s previous campaigns and events across the African continent including: Move Afrika: Rwanda held at the BK Arena in 2023; Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, which brought Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Eddie Vedder and Chris Martin of Coldplay to Johannesburg, South Africa in 2018; Global Citizen Live: Lagos that featured Davido, Femi Kuti, and Tiwa Savage at Fela Kuti’s New Afrika Shrine in 2021; and Global Citizen Festival: Accra, which brought Usher, SZA, Stormzy, and TEMS to the Black Star Square in 2022.