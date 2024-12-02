Ghana Risks Govt Shutdown If Budget Not Passed Before Saturday

Share

Ghana’s parliament is unlikely to pass a provisional budget before the December 7 general election, former officials and experts have said, which risks triggering an unprecedented government shutdown early next year.

The West African nation is set to elect a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo whose two-term mandate ends in January.

Typically, a provisional budget is passed in November during election years to cover the gap until the president-elect takes office.

“We risk a government shutdown or at best, lean government spending from January,” Seth Terkper, former finance minister from 2013-17, said in an interview.

The government might have to cut back on interest payments and funding for the transition, he added, unless a budget is passed in December, reports Reuters.

The failure to pass a budget would be a first in over 30 years for Ghana, the world’s number two cocoa producer.

