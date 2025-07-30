Ghana Protests: NiDCOM Calls For Calm

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Tuesday called for calm over the protests by some Ghanaians alleging that Nigerians are behind the crimes in the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some Ghanaians were protesting and calling on their authorities to expel Nigerians from the country over claims that their behaviour was not in line with Ghanaian norms.

In a statement issued by NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she faulted the protest describing it as the “blanket” generalisation of Nigerians in Ghana as criminals.

Dabiri-Erewa called on Nigerians in Ghana not to be provoked by the action or resort to violence. She assured them that the country’s authorities are handling the issue.

While advising against inciting words on both sides, she said such comments can escalate matters.

She asked Nigerians to disregard videos circulating that Nigerians’ shops and properties are being destroyed by Ghanaians.

“Nigerians are not criminals. They are good ambassadors wherever they find themselves while those bad ones should be fished out to face necessary sanctions.

“Ghana and Nigeria are like siamese twins. They are brothers and in the spirit of ECOWAS and regional integration should continue to live in peace like brothers.

“There is no evidence to that and we must at all cost try to prevent any reprisal attacks,” the NiDCOM chief said.