Ghana Probes Helicopter Crash That Killed Two Ministers, Others

Ghanaian President John Mahama has announced a full and transparent investigation into a tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others, including senior political figures and members of the air force crew.

The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday when the air force chopper, which had departed from Accra en route to Obuasi in southern Ghana, disappeared from radar shortly after take-off. All eight bodies have since been recovered.

In a televised address on Thursday, President Mahama confirmed that the Ghana Armed Forces have initiated a “board of enquiry” to determine the exact cause of the crash.

He added that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered to aid the probe.

“This is a moment of shared heartbreak. We’ve lost some of our nation’s brightest minds,” Mahama said.

The president also declared three days of national mourning starting Thursday, with all flags to be flown at half-mast, and announced that a state funeral will be held on August 15.

Also, all his scheduled public activities have been suspended for the remainder of the week.

Since the incident occured, tributes have poured in from political leaders, the armed forces, and citizens mourning the loss of key figures in the country’s leadership.