Ghana: Nigerians Must Stay

Recent events in Ghana do not reflect the tight bond holding that country and Nigeria together. There may be boiling issues which offer non-state actors enough space to ventilate bottled up reprehensible acts aimed at creating discord.

It is quite difficult to separate Siamese twins. Ghana and Nigeria are bound together by history and language, with a common colonial experience. They have always offered help in times of need. Whatever you find difficult to sort out in one country could be resolved in the other.

The first President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe influenced the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to study at the Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, USA. Zik took Accra as home and when he chose to marry Flora, on April 4, 1936, the wedding took place at Wesley Church, Jamestown Accra. Zik edited the African Morning Post. In 1958, Augustus Akinwumi, a Lagosian, emerged as the second Speaker of the parliament of Ghana. He was also a Justice of their Supreme Court.

He was married twice, none of his wives was Yoruba, and he settled for Ghana and lived and died in the country. It is unfortunate that xenophobes keep trying to cut the nexus. This two way traffic preceded Ghana’s Independence in 1957. By 1954, there were anti Nigeria sentiments. Ghanaians wanted their Anglophone brothers to leave.

It happened again in 1959, repeated itself in 1968 and here we are again in 2025, reliving the past. However, Nigerians are also not innocent either. The ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag is a sad reminder of similar treatment meted out to our West African neighbours in the early 1980s. Fellow West Africans suddenly became illegal aliens, even with the ECOWAS headquarters standing in Lagos, at the time.

The truth is that Ghana and Nigeria are inseparable. Cocoa that did so much to boost Ghana’s economy was in fact introduced through the efforts of a Yoruba, William Pratt, a freed slave who relocated from Jamaica to Sierra Leone before journeying to Equatorial Guinea. It was from Fernando Po that the seedlings were taken to Nigeria and Ghana. It is therefore little surprise that businesses have continued to shift from Lagos to Accra.

Some of the big Nigerian banks also play big in Ghana where many corporate organisations relocated from the industrial estate around Ikeja. Take Dunlop, the tyre manufacturers, for example. Nigeria does not shy away from playing the big brother role.

When crisis engulfed Nigeria, Ghana was chosen as the place to talk peace. Gen Joseph Ankrah invited Gowon and Ojukwu, to Peduase Lodge, Aburi, in January 1967

During the Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo presidency, police vehicles and other working tools were sent from Abuja to President John Kuffour, who was a regular face in Lagos, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

All Nigerian military leaders before Muhammadu Buhari either worked or trained in Ghana. Gen. Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi served there as a Private, during World War Two. Generals Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed and Obasanjo, all passed out from the Military Academy, Teshie. Gen. Emeka Ojukwu taught at the Academy.

Col. Sunday Adenihun, one-time Military Administrator of Imo State, was born in Ghana. After the Civil War, the Biafran leader maintained an office in Accra and Ghanaian Editors like Osei Poku of the Accra Evening Times and Emmanuel Barns of the Ghana Times were close to him.

Anytime Ojukwu visited Europe, he chose the pseudo name, Dr. Kofi. When crisis engulfed Nigeria, Ghana was chosen as the place to talk peace. Gen. Joseph Ankrah invited Gowon and Ojukwu, to Peduase Lodge, Aburi, in January 1967.

And one of Ankrah’s closest pals was, Arthur Nzeribe who was involved in the general’s image making. When the Second Ghanaian coup came in April 1967, Lt. Samuel Arthur codenamed it: ‘Operation Guitar Boy’. He was in love with that popular track by Victor Uwaifo. The song was banned in Ghana by Gen. Ankrah.

And what many did not know was that the Head of State and his Joromi fiend were Bini. Ankrah’s people, the Ga, trace their origins to the ancient Benin Kingdom.

They left for their present abode during the reign of Oba Udegbedo, between 1299 and 1334. The first governor of MidWestern State, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia was at Teshie with former Ghanaian leader, Kutu Acheampong.

They shared a bunk and friendship. While we come hard on criminal elements, it is not fair to descend on reputable and innocent Nigerians for the sins of a few.

There are also cases of Ghanaians doing untoward things elsewhere. This must not stop the cordial ties existing between both countries, running back through millennia. Michael Quessi Sagoe lived in Lagos as Federal Administrator General in 1958. By 1968, he was an Acting High Court judge.

He ended up as Chairman of Lagos State Local Government Service Board. Zik brought Adolphus Kofi (AK) Blankson and made him General Manager of African Continental Bank (ACB). In a strange stroke of fate, Emmanuel Ifeajuna, a high jumper who won Nigeria’s first Commonwealth gold medal and Robert Kotei, another High Jumper and winner of Ghana’s first Commonwealth medal, joined the military and were executed on allegations of coup plot. The deeper the pain, the clearer the ties. Let the uninformed be educated. Ghana and Nigeria cannot be apart.