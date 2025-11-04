Ghana Navy Arrests 10 Nigerian Stowaways Onboard Vessel At Tema

No fewer than ten Nigerian stowaways have been arrested by the Ghana Navy onboard the Panamanian-flagged merchant vessel, Grand Venus, in Tema, following a distress call from the ship’s captain.

Preliminary findings revealed that the suspects, all Nigerians, secretly boarded the vessel while it was docked at Lagos Port, Apapa, Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, the arrest took place on Friday, October 31, 2025, after the Navy received a distress call from the ship’s captain at a position around latitude 05°34′ North and longitude 000°05′ East. The call prompted the swift deployment of the Ghana Navy Ship Yogaba BA to the location.

The statement added that the vessel and the arrested stowaways were escorted to the main harbour and handed over to Port Control, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Marine Police for further investigation.

“The Ghana Navy wishes to assure the general public that additional details will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” the statement concluded.