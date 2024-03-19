Ghana names strong squad for Eagles friendly

The new head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo, has named a 26-man squad for their upcoming international friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Marrakech, Morocco on Friday, March 22.

Unfortunately, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been omitted from the squad due to injury.

The Ghanaian star has been sidelined since October after undergoing thigh surgery and suffered a setback in his recovery last month. However, the captain of the squad, forward Jordan Ayew, along with Kudus, Osman Bukari, Samed Abdul Samed, and Elisha Owusu, have all been included in Addo’s first squad since his return as coach was confirmed.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey returns to the Black Stars squad after recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Additionally, Patrick Kpozo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Edmund Addo have also made their way back into the team.

With Ghana looking to bounce back from a string of poor results, including a disappointing performance at the AFCON, they will be aiming to secure victory against Nigeria.

Here’s the full squad list:

Goalkeepers: – Lawrence Ati-Zigi – Joseph Wollacott – Federick Asare – David Akologo Defenders: – Alidu Seidu – Tariq Lamptey – Gideon Mensah – Patrick Kpozo – Denis Odoi – Daniel Amartey – Alexander Djiku – Nathaniel Adiei – Mohamed Salisu Midfielders: – Elisha Owusu – Mohammed Diomande – Samed Abdul Salis – Andre Ayew – Mohammed Kudus – Baba Iddrisu – Edmund Addo Forwards: – Ernest Nuamah – Osman Bakari – Abdul Fatawu Isshaku – Ibrahim Osman.