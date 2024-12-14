Ghana, Kenya: Statehood Indicators Nigeria Should Follow

Share

Two events that played out recently many kilometres away from the socalled ‘Giant of Africa’ have once again shown how far we are from becoming a truly united nation, with majority of the population pulling in the same direction in an effort to move Nigeria forward.

One of the events was religious while the other one was purely political; both showed what it means for people to put the collective good of all over and above self-interest – which, tragically, has become the narrative here. The first incident, which happened last month, was religious and the fact that it occurred in Kenya is a clear indication that the widespread malevolence that occurs in many African countries is because they are black does not hold up. On November 19, it was widely reported that Kenya’s Catholic Church had rejected a donation of about $40,000 (N66,262,400) made by President William Ruto. He offered the money towards the building of a priest’s house and as a gift to the choir, during Mass at the Soweto Catholic Church in the capital, Nairobi. The donation followed a recent statement by Catholic bishops, who had hit out at the government for failing to fulfill their electoral promises.

Following Ruto’s much-publicised donation, many Kenyans urged the Catholic Church to reject the money. The president had given around 2.6m Kenyan shillings (roughly N32,128,000) in cash, pledged the rest of the money later and also promised to give the parish a bus. But the Catholic Archbishop of Nairobi, Philip Anyolo, said the cash would be returned over “ethical concerns and the need to safeguard the Church from being used for political purposes.”

He also declined his other pledges and said a donation of 200,000 Kenyan shillings (about N2,484,353) made by the Governor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja – who attended the same service, was also being handed back. “The Catholic Church strongly dis- courages the use of church events such as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion,” Archbishop Anyolo said.

Predictably, the social media in Nigeria TS from the Sidelines 08050498544 (sms only) tunsul2@gmail.com was awash with various reactions with the majority wondering if any church leader here would have had the ‘liver’ to have turned down such a humongous amount of money, especially if it was given by President Bola Tinubu. Churches in the East African country have been under pressure from young anti-tax protesters who have accused them of being too close to politicians. The long ties between churches and political institutions – in a country where more than 80 per cent of the population are Christian – seem to be fraying.

Three years ago, established churches banned politicians from using the pulpit during services in return for donations. But the relationship was still perceived to be close – with young demonstrators accusing the churches of siding with the government when it decided to impose new taxes earlier this year. Under the social media hashtag, #OccupyChurch, many hit out at the churches for failing to take their side during the deadly protests that erupted in response to the planned tax hikes. At least Kenyan churches have clearly shown where their allegiances lie, unlike their counterparts in Nigeria which were mainly muted during #EndBadGover- nance protests that took place in August. Incidentally, a few days before the Catholic Archbishop of Nairobi, Anyo- lo’s rejection of President Ruto’s ‘gift’, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops – which represents all Catholic bishops in the country – accused the government of perpetuating a “culture of lies.”

In a scathing statement, it also raised issues about over-taxation, corruption, violation of human rights, freedom of speech, unemployment as well as a “crumbling” education system and healthcare services. One must acknowledge that their counterparts in Nigeria, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have also been highly critical of government policies unlike many of their Pentecostal colleagues, who have mainly shied away from towing this line. We have seen the ostentatious lifestyles of many of these Pentecostal church leaders, which is at variance with the Bible and the way many of their followers are living. The political example took place in a fellow West African country, Ghana, which held presidential election last weekend and put our much larger nation to shame with the way it was conducted. Unlike the much maligned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), their Ghanaian counterpart was not in the news for shoddy planning and execution, but for putting up an exercise that had only a few hitches. In fact, 48 hours after the polls closed, the Ghanaian electoral commission announced that opposition leader, John Mahama, had won the election, easily defeating the ruling party candidate after voters punished the government’s economic management and the high costs of living.

Ironically, back here the opposite appears to be the case because despite facing the same harsh economic conditions, voters are still supporting the party in power, which has continued to wax stronger, winning governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states. Incidentally, the comeback for former President Mahama ends eight years in power for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose last term was marked by Ghana’s worst economic turmoil in years, an IMF bailout and debt default.

According to the electoral commission, Mahama won 56 per cent of the votes, compared to the ruling party’s candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 41 per cent. “I have the singular honour… to de- clare his Excellency John Dramani Ma- hama as the winner,” Electoral Commis- sion Chairperson, Jean Mensa said, in announcing the results. Vice President Bawumia had already quickly conceded defeat on Sunday, ac- knowledging Ghanaians wanted change after the government failed to shake off widespread frustration. The vice president had taken a cue from former President Goodluck Jonathan who in 2015 conceded victory to Gen Muham- madu Buhari even before INEC had re- leased the official result. Speaking after being declared winner, Mahama promised “a new beginning, a new direction” for the country. He also thanked Bawumia for conceding, which he did long before the official announcement of the results.

Although there were no reports of widespread disruption of the exercise proper, sadly, during the week reports emerged that dozens of Ghana president-elect’s supporters were arrested in post-poll chaos. Supporters of the newly-elected president who want jobs allegedly attacked some state institutions, looted properties, and engaged in disturbances that left some police and military personnel injured.

But unlike a party chairman who stoutly defended the inability of his governor to read his budget speech recently, Mahama condemned the vandalism and called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and security agencies to “act decisively” in addressing the violence. The scenarios played out in Kenya and Ghana is a clear indication that Nigeria still has a long way to go in order to achieve true statehood – where individual interests are subjugated for the collective good of the whole nation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"