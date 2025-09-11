Ghana Jails 3 Nigerians For 96 Years Over Car Theft

A court in Ghana has sentenced three Nigerians to a combined prison term of 96 years for stealing cars in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. The convicts; Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie, and Russell Ekenze, were arrested on June 20 after being accused of stealing parked vehicles.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police spokesperson, God- win Ahianyo, the suspects were taken to court on July 22 at Atas- emanso, where they were found guilty of car theft. The judgment comes at a time when public pressure is growing in Ghana for the deportation of Nigerians accused of crimes in the country.

In May, a court in Tarkwa sentenced a Nigerian woman to 20 years in jail for trafficking four girls for prostitution. Also, in July, Ghana’s Immigration Service arrested 50 Nigerians over alleged internet fraud and human trafficking. This latest ruling adds to con- cerns about the involvement of Nigerians in criminal activities across Ghana, sparking renewed debates about migration and law enforcement in the country.