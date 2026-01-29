American YouTuber and streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, has been issued a Ghanaian National Passport following the completion of his month-long tour across the African continent.

The Ghana Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Thursday, January 29.

According to the State, the Ghanaian Government, the 21-year-old influencer was granted citizenship after the government established what it described as his strong and undeniable connection to Ghana.

The minister said the approval came after consultations and verification of IShowSpeed’s ties to the country.

He praised the content creator for projecting Ghana and Africa positively to a global audience and commended both IShowSpeed and Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya for their roles as informal ambassadors of the continent.

IShowSpeed, who boasts over 50 million subscribers on YouTube, embarked on his African tour on December 29, visiting about 20 countries.

Throughout the journey, he shared live streams and videos highlighting Africa’s culture, tourism, innovation, and everyday life, drawing massive international attention and challenging long-held stereotypes about the continent.

The decision to grant him Ghanaian citizenship is widely seen as aligning with Ghana’s “Beyond the Return” initiative, a programme designed to strengthen relationships with Africans in the diaspora and encourage them to reconnect, invest, and formally identify with the country.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. While many Ghanaians have welcomed the move, describing it as a strategic boost to the nation’s global visibility and soft power, others have questioned the long-term value of granting citizenship to foreign celebrities.

Despite the debate, the development underscores Ghana’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a cultural and diplomatic hub for Africans worldwide, particularly in an era where digital influence plays a major role in shaping global perceptions.