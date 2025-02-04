Ghana Football Fan Stabbed To Death During Match Violence

Share

A fan of one of Ghana’s biggest football teams, Asante Kotoko, has died after being stabbed to death at a match against their neighbours Nsoatreman.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, better known as Pooley, was killed following a heated argument with an unidentified man during the game, according to a statement from Nsoatreman.

“The senseless loss of life is devastating,” said his club Asante Kotoko. Violence at football matches has been a persistent issue in Ghana. In 2001, a riot in the capital, Accra, led to the death of at least 120 people.

Sunday’s match in the central town of Nsoatre was also marred by fan violence, with people throwing objects onto the pitch.

Things escalated when some spectators stormed the field, attacking players and officials. Asante Kotoko said their goalkeeper, Mohammed Camara, was assaulted by “pitch invaders” during the chaos.

The match resumed after a brief halt, with Asante Kotoko ultimately losing 1-0 to Nsoatreman. Both teams, Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman have condemned the clashes.

