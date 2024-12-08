New Telegraph

December 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Ghana Election: Bawumia…

Ghana Election: Bawumia Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Opponent

The Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party and Vice President,  Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday conceded defeat after calling his opponent, John Mahama to congratulate him.

He said, “The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility,” he said in a press conference.

The Vice President said Mahama won the presidency “decisively” as well as the opposition NDC party winning the country’s parliament election, according the ruling NPP party’s own internal tally of votes.

READ ALSO:

Bawumia struggled to distance himself from criticism over the government’s handling of Ghana’s economic crisis and high costs of living, which became the dominant election issue.

Correspondingly, Mahama on his verified X handle confirmed he had received Bawumia’s congratulatory call.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Trump Meet Prince William At Notre-Dame Reopening
Read Next

Kastina Police Foil Two Kidnap Attempts, Rescue 20 Victims
Share
Copy Link
×