Share

The Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday conceded defeat after calling his opponent, John Mahama to congratulate him.

He said, “The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility,” he said in a press conference.

The Vice President said Mahama won the presidency “decisively” as well as the opposition NDC party winning the country’s parliament election, according the ruling NPP party’s own internal tally of votes.

READ ALSO:

Bawumia struggled to distance himself from criticism over the government’s handling of Ghana’s economic crisis and high costs of living, which became the dominant election issue.

Correspondingly, Mahama on his verified X handle confirmed he had received Bawumia’s congratulatory call.

Share

Please follow and like us: