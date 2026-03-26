Ghana Demands Compensation For Slavery In Landmark UN Vote

Slavery was the “most horrendous crime that took place in the history of mankind”, Ghana’s foreign minister has told the BBC ahead of a landmark vote at the UN General Assembly.

Member states are set to vote on a resolution – led by Ghana – to recognise the transatlantic slave trade as “the gravest crime against humanity”. The proposal urges UN member states to consider apologising for the slave trade and contributing to a reparations fund.

The resolution is likely to face resistance, as countries like the UK have long rejected paying reparations, saying today’s institutions cannot be held responsible for past wrongs.

But the proposal’s advocates, which include the African Union and the Caribbean Community, say it is a step towards healing and justice. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s foreign minister, told the BBC’s Newsday programme: “We are demanding compensation – and let us be clear, African leaders are not asking for money for themselves.”