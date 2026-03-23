Ghana Commends FG, DSS Over 44 Nationals’ Rescue

The Ghanaian government has commended Nigeria for the rescue of 44 of its nationals by the Department of State Services (DSS) from a “criminal network” that specialises in luring unsuspecting foreigners with false promises of job opportunities.

A statement signed by the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the rescued victims were safely returned to Accra, the country’s capital, on Friday. The country said the evacuation was made possible by the joint efforts of the DSS and other security agencies in Nigeria and in Ghana.

The trafficked persons, who were rescued by the DSS in Imo Ekpo, Ifuho and Ekpri Nsukara communities in Uyo and in IkotEkpene LGAs respectively, comprised 27 males and 17 females.

They were received by an official of the Ghana High Commission, Mr Leslie Lawson, at the DSS office in Uyo. The statement by the Ghana High Commission partly read: “Further to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Announcement of 13” March, 2026 cautioning the public against activities of “QNET” and similar schemes, forty-four (44) Ghanaian nationals have been rescued from a fraudulent recruitment network in Nigeria.

“Affected individuals were lured through deceptive means, including social media and informal recruitment channels, with false promises of employment and travel opportunities. Upon arrival, they were subjected to exploitative conditions, including restricted movement, psychological coercion, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme.

“Following a coordinated operation conducted on 16th March, 2026 by Nigerian security authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with relevant Ghanaian institutions, the victims arrived in Accra on 20th March, 2026.

“The Government of Ghana is working closely with its Nigerian counterparts and relevant stakeholders to facilitate ongoing efforts to dismantle the criminal networks involved. Steps are also being taken to ensure the protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of the victims.”