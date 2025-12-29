Ghana Arrests 141 Nigerians Over Cybercrime

Atleast 141 Nigerian nationals have been arrested in Ghana over their alleged involvement in cyberenabled financial crimes, including mobile money fraud and business email compromise scams. Ghana’s Commissioner for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel George, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the arrests came after a coordinated early-morning operation carried out by the Cyber Security Authority of Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, National Security and the Ghana Immigration Service.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted across key locations in Tabora and Lashibi. It revealed that 100 suspects were arrested in Tabora, while 41 others were apprehended in Lashibi, bringing the total number of arrests to 141.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals. Law enforcement agencies also recovered 38 laptops and 150 mobile phones suspected to have been used in perpetrating cyber-related financial crimes.

During the operation, a Ghanaian landlord who allegedly accommodated about 100 of the suspects in his house was also arrested. The authorities warned that landlords have a responsibility to ensure their properties are not used to facilitate criminal activities.

The suspects were allegedly involved in offences including mobile money fraud, romance scams, sextortion, business email compromise and wire fraud. “Forensic analysis of the seized devices is underway, and individuals found culpable will be processed in accordance with Ghanaian law,” the statement said.

The Ghanaian authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious digital activities, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to combating cybercrime. “Ghana remains welcoming to all friends and neighbours interested in legitimate enterprise.

However, if you are interested in committing cybercrime, we will find you, arrest you, and deal with you decisively according to our laws,” the statement added.