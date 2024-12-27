Share

On Thursday, the Ghanaian Government announced its plan to approve a visa-free entry policy for nationals from all African countries to promote unity and ease of travel across the continent.

This decision, made by the outgoing President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, follows a promise made earlier this year, saying it will be implemented before his term ends on January 7, 2025.

With this move, Ghana joins countries like Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin in offering visa-free travel for African passport holders, becoming the fifth African nation to do so.

Previously, Ghana allowed citizens from 26 African nations to enter without a visa, while nationals from 25 other countries could get visas on arrival. Only two African countries required a visa to enter Ghana, showing the country’s ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to free movement.

Reports show that Ghana ranks fifth in Africa for promoting policies that encourage free travel. This new decision highlights Ghana’s dedication to fostering regional cooperation and addressing the challenges hindering integration within Africa.

The policy was formally approved by President Akufo-Addo on December 18, 2024, fulfilling a commitment made at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues earlier in January. This move is seen as a key step towards strengthening the African Union’s goals for economic cooperation under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The policy’s introduction also supports Ghana’s broader efforts to boost tourism. The Ghana Tourism Authority has launched a temporary Non-Pre-Approval Visa scheme from December 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, as part of the “Beyond the Return” campaign. This initiative aims to reconnect Africans and members of the diaspora with their heritage and promote economic collaboration.

However, visa restrictions remain a significant challenge in many African countries. The African Development Bank notes that strict entry requirements in places like Libya, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan hinder trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

This is particularly troubling given that some non-African countries have visa-free access to various African nations, while travel within Africa is still limited by restrictions.

