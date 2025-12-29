Ghana, Afreximbank Resolve Dispute Over $750m Loan

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance has announced that the country and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have reached a successful resolution regarding a $750 million facility.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Finance and Afreximbank disclosed that all issues relating to the $750 million facility, signed in 2022, have been resolved, “with satisfaction of both parties enabling both parties to continue to partner for Ghana’s development agenda.”

The facility, which was disbursed in three tranches, two denominated in US dollars and one in euros: $187 million, €193 million, and $332 million, provided key funding for Ghana at a time when downgrades of the West African country’s credit rating hindered its ability to access credit in the international debt market.

According to the statement, the Ghanaian government is expected to enjoy a three-year grace period or moratorium for the facility.

However, the $187 million and €193 million tranches will have a tenor of seven years, while the $332 million tranche will have a tenor of 10 years.

Analysts note that the Ghanaian government’s decision to include Afreximbank’s debts in a broader commercial debt restructuring plan, triggered by its International Monetary Fund ( IMF)-backed bailout, did not go down well with Afrex Afreximbank argued that its debts should be treated in the same way as Ghana’s obligations to the IMF and World Bank.

Ghana, on the other hand, insisted that Afreximbank is not a multilateral institution and should therefore not be excluded from the restructuring. Afreximbank disagreed, arguing that it meets the criteria of a multilateral institution and should be spared from debt haircuts.