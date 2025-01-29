Getting The Best Of Our Football Industry

Share

The Nigerian government’s continued neglect of football as a viable solution to the country’s unemployment crisis is both surprising and disheartening.

Football, with its inherent potential and minimal technical complexities, represents a ripe opportunity that remains largely untapped.

Investing in football is straightforward, requiring only a modicum of interest, focus, and commitment to be truly effective. However, those entrusted with this responsibility often appear overwhelmed and ineffectual.

How confusing is it that a government notorious for throwing money at every problem struggles to invest in its domestic league?

That’s the level of disdain and laxity with which football in Nigeria is treated. But, of course, this is a wasted vent. Sports appear to be the last priority for this administration, and I don’t see that changing in the foreseeable future.

Hence, my appeal is for private citizens— who have already been providing themselves with water, electricity, healthcare, jobs, and roads — to please add football to their list of burdens.

I intentionally narrowed this appeal to football because of its psychological, social and economic dominance in Nigeria. Different countries have their own sports preferences, often influenced by historical and cultural factors.

While colonial exposure has been suggested as a factor, it’s worth noting that cricket, introduced by the British, did not take hold in Nigeria as it did in India. Instead, football became the sport of choice in Nigeria.

The US, with similar colonial influences, gravitated towards more aggressive sports like American football. This, however, does not in any way disregard or discredit the place of other sporting pursuits in our clime, just that we must start from somewhere.

Football has substantial potential for economic revitalisation. It can lift millions out of poverty due to its extensive operational scope.

The infrastructure alone involves billions, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for construction workers, technicians, and contractors.

A well-revitalised Nigerian domestic league could greatly impact the economy. For instance, the Brazilian Série A has consistently generated between $500 and $600 million annually from ticket sales, broadcasting rights, sponsorships, and merchandise.

In Africa, the South African DStv Premiership, with similar football enthusiasm, has maintained a profit range of $80 to $100 million over the past five years.

Egypt who shares the same financial status with us of $20 to $40 million could be assumed to be doing better since corruption probably doesn’t take its own share of the profit. Please pardon the joke.

The multiplier effects of football events boost local businesses, including restaurants, bars, and shops, and have a broad cross-sectoral impact. On social impact, unemployment often leads to delinquency, which is a pressing issue in Nigeria today.

Football can promote social inclusion and cohesion, potentially reducing social costs and improving community well-being. With well-funded academies, young talents can be discovered, nurtured, and developed into responsible individuals, patriots, and international stars, thereby generating much-needed foreign exchange.

Victor Osimhen’s story exemplifies the potential of football as a vital tool in reshaping the future of our youths. Born in Lagos in 1998, his talent was recognised early, and he joined the Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos.

His breakthrough came in 2015 with the Nigerian U-17 team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, where he won the Golden Boot.

This performance significantly raised his profile, attracting European interest. Growing up in Aba, a town endowed with gifted footballers, I witnessed first-hand the tragedy of uncultivated talents. It’s indeed a sad sight—youngsters wasting away to one’s helplessness. They turn to drugs, alcohol, and sometimes theft.

And when caught, the same people who cheered them on the field waste no time in condemning them to the altar of jungle justice. I have one such story.

For the purpose of anonymity, let’s call him “John”. John was such a great talent that our neighbourhood made several contributions to sponsor his trials in inter-city/state tournaments.

But because the road to success in Nigeria is extremely lean and narrow, the last I heard was that he is now cooling his heels somewhere in prison, having been nabbed last year at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on his way to Ethiopia to do “you know what.”

The question now is: in every single Osimhen, how many ‘Johns’ have we lost due to misplaced priorities? Investing in football can help address unemployment and its attendant consequences like crime and social unrest.

While some private citizens have already made significant contributions — such as Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr. Chris Nduka, Senator David Alechenu Dare, Dr. Chika Ikenga, Chief Emeka Offor, Dr. Ademola Adedoyin, Barrister Ladi Adebutu, Prince Taye Oloyede, and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy) — there is still ample room for improvement.

For instance, I believe there is a need for a more robust approach to how sponsorship deals are shared and managed in the league, especially those affecting players directly. Welfare packages for NPFL players are probably among the worst in all sporting countries.

This is why I want to specially acknowledge Eunisell Limited for their inspiring efforts in recognising top scorers in the Nigerian football league.

Dr. Chika Ikenga, the Group Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, has gone beyond conventional blanket sponsorship of club patronage to player interventions through Eunisell’s Boot Awards initiative.

The award highlights the achievements of prolific strikers in Nigerian football. With over three winners already receiving the award, the organisation has invested millions of naira in honour and demonstration of their commitment to football in Nigeria.

This is an inspiring step in the right direction — one that needs to be encouraged and emulated. For starters, hospitals, in concert with insurance companies, could sponsor players in selected teams by providing free medical care, physiotherapy, or specialised treatments to ensure players remain in peak physical condition.

They could also support mental health and psychological counselling services to help players manage the pressures of professional sports. Educators can provide scholarships or educational opportunities for players to pursue academic interests alongside their football careers.

They could offer career advice and planning services to help players transition smoothly into life after football. Brands must join the effort by picking players as brand ambassadors, providing them with financial support in exchange for endorsing products or services.

This can include branded clothing, equipment, or other promotional items or activities. I can’t remember, for the life of me, on or off screen, seeing a local league player holding a branded product for any company in Nigeria!

Share

Please follow and like us: