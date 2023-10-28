Getting Quality Talents From The Grassroots

The development of sports which involves tapping young talents from tender age is a key component in the sports sector. This is an area being taken seriously in many parts of the world including the African continent but sadly, it is always a struggle in Nigeria to do the right thing in this area. There are youth events, grassroots competitions as well as schools events but national team coaches in most cases will not be seen near these events. Examples abound.

The National Youth Games took place in Delta State recently and some of the athletes who excelled at the games might just rot away. Here is same competition that produced a world champion in the women’s 100m hurdles event, Tobi Amusan, and this is not enough for the authorities to do the right this at the games. The National Sports Festival which comes up every two years remains a good meeting point for the young ones but the coaches prefer to look beyond these events in the selection of national team athletes.

I expect that the NYG and the NSF should be avenues to bring out athletes for U-18 and U-20 competitions across all sports. The sports federations need to get serious by getting sponsors to stage more competitions for the age grades which will serve as feeders to the national teams. No doubt, the economy is bad but with sincerity of purpose and doggedness, sponsors will embrace a good project aimed at developing sports since it will also boost their profile.

The senior national team, the Super Eagles, are competing in the AFCON tournament next January but we cannot mention at least five players good enough to enter into the shoes of the current players. The few young ones from the U-20 cadre that joined the women’s senior team, Super Falcons, at the World Cup in Australia were glorious.

But somehow, because there is no template to put together the developmental structure across various sports, events come and go without technical people bringing out the dividends of such competitions by getting future stars for the country. Today in Europe, it is a standard practice for the youth teams of clubs to play before the seniors. This helps in gradually integrating the young ones to join the senior cadre. At the final event of the National Women’s Basketball League in Lagos on October 19, the senior national coach of D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, was not present.

Though she is not based in Nigeria, the Nigeria Basketball Federation should have made efforts for her and other members of her crew to be present at the Top Four of the women’s basketball event sponsored by Zenith Bank. The best news on final day was the confirmation that the sponsors of the elite league had also agreed to sponsor the national Division One women’s league, which is the feeder to the elite league and the junior teams.

This is a great development but the NBBF should set up technical monitoring teams for the Division One league because some exciting talents could grab national shirts even from this cadre. This development could be embraced in the football scene. Currently, GTI are the partners of the league body as the company is paying indemnities of referees and also servicing other aspects of the Nigeria Premier Football League. However, the feeder to the NPFL is the Nigeria National League.

GTI, boosting the elite league with the Nigeria Football Trust Fund, could also embrace the NNL which currently has no sponsor. Chairman of the NNL, George Aluo, is currently working round the clock to get a sponsor for the NNL but I strongly believe it could not take GTI much too at least take over the indemnities of the NNL referees. The football ruling body in Nigeria, the NFF, should step into this issue while more efforts should made to get sponsors for the second tier league.

The development of football rest on the domestic league and efforts should be made to guarantee even development for the leagues. Overall, the ministry of sports should activate the sports policy templates in the sector to guide all the federations in the attempt to embrace ‘catch them young’ drive expected to prevail in all sports disciplines in the country. In recent times, there are cries over transition of athletes from one cadre to the other. The plan to this must be in place rather than disbanding teams after every competition. In this age, there should be total digitalization of every process in competition to ensure easy follow-up of athletes who excel at the events.