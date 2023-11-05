Getting Quality Education In Fashion Gives More Edge –Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Award-winning fashion designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, last Sunday in Lagos held fashion lovers and celebrities spellbound as her brand presented 80 pieces collection titled ‘Tapestry Tropicale’. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the designer, who gave up being a medical doctor to follow her dreams as a designer, speaks on why Nigeria should make the right moves in exporting Nigerian fashion to the west.

Tell us the idea behind the “Tapestry Tropicale’ collection.

The idea was to bring summer to Nigeria. I am Nigerian. I work in the tropics, and I know what it is like in the tropics. It is dark and mysterious; it is rich hues, and not necessarily light and airy, which was more like what I did last year. I decided to think of what it was like in the rainforest. I remember when I was growing up, we used to go to jog through the forest.

I had my primary education in Ogun State, Mayflower, and on Saturdays, we would jog through the forest. We would see sacrifices and all sorts of things. That memory came back and I literally just started piecing the fabrics together. So, it is Tapestry Tropicale. You would see that it is a layering of several textures, several fabrics and different things that you would think would not go together, all coming together.

You explored beyond women’s fashion in this collection. You went into men’s style this time. What informed the change?

The most exciting part was the men’s wear. This is the first time it is in a collection. I have brothers, and as the only girl, I grew up a tomboy. So, it was so good to dig back into how I used to think and how I used to think about clothes. And then, to see how the aesthetics have developed over the years with my women’s wear, and then, ask the question ‘Why is it that it is only women that get to wear these things?

Men can wear them.’ Also to make sure that men wear them in the way men want to be seen and look at it through the eye of our traditional clothing. There are traditional Yoruba clothing and traditional Igbo clothing. I just think that why don’t we export this to the West, why must we keep wearing trousers like them, why can’t we wear wrappers? That’s why we made a trouser with wrapper. I mean, girls have had that forever, and it is super sexy. So, it was just taking all the ideas I’ve loved over the years, digging deep into our culture, and playing with them, and that is what you see in this collection.

What inspired you to put this on the runway?

I would put it this way. I think we have come of age. This is our 13th year, and it has been 13 long years. We started from the bottom with N40,000 but I was armed with an education, and I had worked in the industry. Having come (I wouldn’t say full circle), but grown, having clientele across Africa, it is like ‘let’s show them what it is about’. I decided to do a large collection.

How many outfits are in the Tapestry Tropicale collection that you presented in your fashion show on Sunday?

It was a total of 80. 25 men’s wear, 51 women’s wear

The Nigerian fashion industry is growing a lot. What do you think is responsible?

That is what it is supposed to be. When people work and work at something, it should grow. It is where it needs to be and I want it to grow even more. I think Africa is the last frontier. If you check it, other continents have their fashion bigger and are exporting. We know their brand labels first, and ours is just growing now. So, it is doing what it needs to do. We are almost late but we are catching up, and I am hopeful that with a lot of education, we will get to that level.

I feel like a lot of people are jumping into fashion, thinking it is talent. Talent is not going to get you so far. Talent and creativity are very important, and it helps you. But you need the education, the knowledge that will help you stay when things get tough and you don’t know what to do, you will lean on that learning and be able to solve the problems and push forward beyond just the cool. Fashion is cool but it is deeper than that.

You have said it many times that fashion should be one of the biggest boost in economies in Nigeria. What are we still not getting right?

We are doing everything right at this point. If not, we would not be growing. But we need the government to come in and really understand the industry and the possibilities and invest in the things that we need to grow rather than the things that would be nice to see. We can grow from the inside out as opposed to covering it on top to make it look nice.

There is the business beyond the show. People need to be wearing these clothes, having them in wardrobes, and coveting these clothes the way everyone wants to wear other foreign brands across the world. We have the biggest population of black people as Nigerians. So, imagine that we dressed ourselves and then exported that to everyone else. That is money. And it is one of the easiest industries to enter, with minimum barriers. So, we need to get it right, from the inside out.

The government needs to make better policies and better laws that would support the growth, revive our textile industry, support the farmers that are planting the textile, and focus on the traditional, indigenous methods of making fabric. For example, people are now weaving ‘aso-oke’ and ‘adire’ in China. There is nothing wrong with that. If our universities were technical enough and detailed, they would learn to create the technology that would make the machines that would create these fabrics. So, there is a lot to do.