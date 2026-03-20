Nigerian actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, has finally opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced after discovering she would become a single mother.

Aiyeola, in a recent interview, revealed that she was shocked and embarrassed at the time, adding that her worries were exacerbated by her family’s history.

According to her, her mother had previously raised a kid by herself.

She clarified that she was concerned about a recurrent trend and how it would affect her daughter.

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Aiyeola went on to say that the development was especially challenging for her because she was engaged at the time and had hoped to get married before having a kid.

“I was scared and ashamed of being pregnant and having a baby out of wedlock. I thought I was going to get married because I was engaged at that time, but we never got married.

“So it was so shameful because my mum was a single mum and I am about to become one, I feared my child might also have the same fate,” she recalled.

She claimed that her family’s financial difficulties made it difficult for her to accept her circumstances, particularly when nursing her newborn daughter.

The 40-year-old said that despite the circumstances surrounding her birth, she eventually came to accept her fate and value her daughter more.