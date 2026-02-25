‘Getting Older Doesn’t Make You Wiser’ – ID Cabasa

Nigerian music executive and producer, Olumide Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa, has challenged the widely held belief that wisdom is inherently tied to age.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Clarity Zone podcast, the 50-year-old music producer maintained that experience does not automatically translate into wisdom, describing the assumption as fundamentally flawed.

He argued that wisdom should be assessed on the basis of competence and sound judgment rather than the length of time an individual has lived or the volume of experiences accumulated.

“The assumption that the older you get, the wiser you are is an assumption that has never been true. I am not saying older people are not smart or wise.

READ ALSO:

“But most times, people see themselves as wiser because they are more experienced, not competent. But most of the experiences that you are bringing, a lot of them are obsolete,” he said.

ID Cabasa clarified that older individuals can possess wisdom, but age alone should not be the benchmark.

Cabasa highlighted the need to adapt to changing times, noting that respect should be earned, not demanded solely based on age.

He added, “If you are growing as a person, there is a tendency that as you get older, you are going to be wiser. But that isn’t the case if you are not growing but just ageing.

“We are dealing with a generation that came with computer OS, but you learned how to use a computer. So, we need to be careful not to demand respect only on the basis of age.”