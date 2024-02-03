Getting by in Nigeria as They Did in Former Soviet Union

One of my best ever writers was the late American novelist, Thomas Leo Clancy Jr, more popularly known as Tom Clancy. Of course, growing up, especially while in secondary school, I was an avid fan of English writer, James Hadley Chase, particularly for his down-to-earth witty prose, while when it came to detective novels, Nick Carter was it for me. However, in my later years, Tom Clancy’s books became my novels of choice and I would go to any length to lay my hands on them. I vividly remember whenever I travelled abroad I would visit bookshops to see if the American writer had penned a new novel and would be ready to purchase it on the spot if there was any.

Of course, back then the exchange rate was not this bad so I would not be losing any sleep about forking out between $15 and $20 for a novel. By the way, Clancy, who sadly passed away from heart failure on October 1, 2013 at just 66, is best known for his technically detailed espionage and military-science storylines set during and after the Cold War. Seventeen of his novels have been bestsellers and more than 100 million copies of his books have been sold. On May 20, 1988, he released The Cardinal of the Kremlin – an espionage thriller novel, and direct sequel to the famous The Hunt for Red October, which equally became an award-winning movie, star- ring the late Sir Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin. Set during the height of the former Soviet Union, the novel The Cardinal of the Kremlin’is about two men who possess vital data on Russia’s Star Wars missile defence system.

One of them was Cardinal – America’s highest agent in the Kremlin – and was about to be terminated by the KGB. The other is the one American who can save Cardinal and lead the world to the brink of peace – or war. Cardinal knew the importance of getting the information out to the West while the Committee for State Security, more widely known as the KGB, was desperate to ensure that this did not happen. Back then it was the main internal security agency for the Soviet Union from 1954 until its break-up in 1991. It wielded immense powers in its quest to ensure the safety of the Union. By the way, the current President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, served as a KGB foreign intelligence officer for 16 years! However, despite the KGB’s feared persona as an omnipotent intelligence agency, Clancy, in Cardinal of the Kremlin pointed out a universal weakness in the agency and state – the human element.

And thus while the defunct Soviet Union and KGB tried to project that they were fully in charge and on top of their game, however, the reality was the exact opposite and the people had devised their own way of bypassing both government and its powerful obtrusive intelligence agency either by paying bribes, blackmail or ‘man-know-man.’ While it would be easy to brush aside the novel as being mere fiction, coincidentally, what Clancy pointed out in The Cardinal of the Kremlin is the almost the exact situation we have found ourselves in Nigeria now, with citizens learning to get by given the inability of government and her agencies to provide adequate services for the people.

Thus, for example, despite the best efforts of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to get the Immigration Service provide stress-free passport services for the populace, the bureaucrats in the system ensure that it’s still business as usual at the various passport offices across the country. Not too long ago, I mentioned how a friend went to one of the passport offices and was asked categorically who she had ‘come through’ – ostensibly this was in or- der for her to get quick, stress-free service. She responded that nobody filled her application online. The lady told me she noticed an instant change in the countenance of the official, who became automatically impolite and unfriendly. As a result, she was forced to wait like everyone else at the centre.

However, fortune was to later smile her way as while she was waiting she saw a former classmate who apparently knew his way around and was able to introduce her to them as his ‘sister,’ which meant she was suddenly back in favour and got ‘VIP’ treatment. But for that, only God knows when she would have been able to complete the process. But this situation is not limited to just procuring passports but virtually permeates all facets of our society so much so that it has become the norm in both the public and private sectors of the nation. On Tuesday, another friend went to the National Identification Number (NIN) office, opposite Shoprite, in an effort to verify his status. “Old boy, if you see the crowd! I never knew the place was that big! But in spite of the space there were people everywhere. I didn’t even know where to start.

After milling around for some times trying to find out what to do, I decided to leave because it was obvious I wouldn’t be able to achieve anything – there were just too many people!” he lamented. Has anyone tried to renew his/her driver’s licence in recent times? While there is provision for it to be done online it is practically impossible to do so. So, in the end one has to physically go to a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office to have it renewed; and we all know what usually happens in doing so. In every Police Station conspicuously displayed are signs saying: “Bail is free.” Every Police Public Relations Officer also repeats the same communication on television, radio and social media: that people should not pay to be granted bail. But we all know what the reality is. Police authorities also constantly warn their men in public communication against extortion; but they might be talking to the deaf as it continues unabated, not by ghosts.

While it is not as perverse in the private sector it still exists as I found out when I went to one of the telcos offices to sort out issues with my line. The crowd was so huge that I knew if I did not do ‘man- know-man’ I would never leave the office that day! So I had to call a friend working in the head office who then contacted a senior official at the branch I went to: he helped me out. How often have we been in a banking hall waiting to be attended to when some- one saunters into the branch manager’s of- fice, and pronto leaves the ordinary folks behind having been sorted out! Unfortunately, this has now become a way of life in the country and, unless we collectively unite against it, the situation will not only continue but will only get worse!