Getafe May Be Forced To Sell Eagles Midfielder

Spanish La Liga club, Getafe, could be forced to sell Super Eagles midfielder, Chrisantus Uche, immediately in the event that Premier League club Crystal Palace do not sign the Super Eagles forward on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Chrisantus Uche has failed to start 10 Premier League games for Palace, which would have made it mandatory for the London club to buy him for 15 million euros at the end of the season.

A return to Getafe is problematic for Uche due to the club’s large squad and salary cap pressure, and Getafe may need to sell other players to reintegrate him.

If a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace is not renegotiated, Getafe might have to sell Uche quickly to another club to reduce their wage bill. Another option would be for Palace to renegotiate a permanent transfer at a price much lower than the 15 million euros initially mentioned.