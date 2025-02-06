Get Your Third Party Insurance, Lagos NURTW Chairman, Sego, Advises Transporters

Share

In compliance with the directive by Nigeria Police that vehicle owners across the country should obtain third party insurance, Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio, popularly known as Tafa Sego, has advised all transporters who are members of the union in the state, to ensure that they comply with the directive.

Sego, while speaking with journalists in his office in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that the benefits in the policy are too many and that it should be embraced by all, especially by commercial bus drivers and transporters.

Alhaji Sego stated that the third party insurance policy is one that is efficient and takes care of cost of accidents or damages to vehicles, stressing that it is useful to all drivers and motoring public.

He equally cleared the air that the Nigeria Police does not collect money for insurance, but that this is done by insurance companies and advised that transporters should go ahead to negotiate policies with insurance companies of their choice.

In his words; “I want to use this medium to advise our members in the transport business to ensure that they obtain third party insurance policy. It’s a commendable effort and it is beneficial to all motoring public; the drivers and the owners.

“We have many insurance companies scattered across the state, so members can approach anyone to obtain the policy. As a union, we won’t be involved in the circumvention of laws or orders of the government as we are law abiding citizens.

