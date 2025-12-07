Get That Power Look With Blazer, Sheer Skirt

At the 2025 Met Gala, the blazer suit-on-Tule dress was one of the charismatic classic styles celebrities walked the red carpet in.

It was also listed among the ‘Black dandyism’ trends making waves in the western world. The style was a clear message, the infusion of two worlds.

The blazer suit is western while the Tule or Sheer skirt stands for the African culture that loves their lose wrapper, but with a modern twist of fabric, Sheer net.

We predicted that with the way this ‘fusion of two different worlds’ style is going, more designs of it would be seen in future.

That future is here because as the world braces itself for Detty December, Blazer and Sheer skirt or blazer-on-Tule skirt will be the power look for ladies this fashion season.

The style is fierce and elegant in a stunning red blazer and sheer skirt combo perfect for events, fashion inspiration, or a statement night out look.

They exude confidence and class. There are also fitted dress and sheer like that of Rita Dominic. Find the style that suits your personality and slay