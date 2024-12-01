Get Tested For HIV, Oyo Govt Urges Pregnant Women

Share

Pregnant women have been urged to register for antenatal care and ensure they undergo an HIV test to determine their status.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), Dr Gbola Adetunji made this call while addressing newsmen during a campaign organized to commemorate the 2024 World AIDS Day.

He emphasized that Nigeria contributes significantly to the global HIV burden, particularly among children.

He stated that, according to UNICEF, in 2020, Nigeria accounted for a substantial number of new child HIV infections worldwide, with an estimated 21,000 new infections, the highest globally.

Dr. Adetunji said, “Nigeria has the third-largest HIV burden in the world, after Mozambique and South Africa, with an HIV prevalence of 2.9% among pregnant women.”

Adetunji encouraged pregnant women to undergo HIV testing at least twice during pregnancy, during antenatal care and labour, to quickly determine their status.

“If tested positive, proper antiretroviral drugs can be administered to prevent the unborn child from contracting the virus.”

“Ending AIDS requires prioritizing and engaging everyone who is living with, at risk for, or affected by HIV, including vulnerable and marginalized populations such as children, men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who use drugs, sex workers, and people in prisons and other closed settings. This is essential to ensure an effective and sustainable response to HIV that honours the right to health.”

While revealing this year’s World AIDS Day theme as “Take the Right Paths: Sustain HIV Response and Stop HIV among Children”, Dr Adetunji disclosed that OYSACA has outlined a week-long of activities involving various stakeholders in the state to commemorate the day.

Dr. Adetunji underscored the importance of not stigmatizing people living with HIV/AIDS but rather supporting them and showing them love and noted that HIV infection is a chronic disease, similar to diabetes and hypertension which can be managed with proper treatments.

He stated that “Discrimination, stigma, and exclusion remain major challenges faced by those affected by HIV/AIDS. People living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) are often denied access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities as they are also facing discrimination in their homes, schools, and communities. This not only hinders their ability to live a fulfilling life, but it also increases their vulnerability to new HIV infections.”

“By protecting everyone’s right to health and reducing new infections, we can achieve an AIDS-free generation and ensure the sustainability of the HIV response,” Adetunji added

The Chairman encouraged the public to take advantage of the free HIV testing available during the commemoration of World AIDS Day to get tested and work towards ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

“With early diagnosis and consistent antiretroviral therapy, People Living with HIV can lead long, healthy lives, just like those who are HIV-negative. Achieving and maintaining an undetectable viral load by adhering to prescribed antiretroviral therapy means zero risk of transmission, empowering individuals and protecting communities.

