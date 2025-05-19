Get Osimhen Now, He’s Good –Rooney Tells Man United

Share

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has advised his former club to make bold moves in the summer transfer window by signing three key players, including Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

Rooney believes the Super Eagles striker would be a great addition to United’s attack and could be available this summer.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, the former England captain said, “I would sign Victor Osimhen as the No. 9. I think he is a good striker and would possibly be available this summer.”

Rooney, who is regarded as one of United’s greatest players, also called for the return of former goalkeeper David de Gea. “I would probably sign David de Gea back.

I think Manchester United have missed him and he could still do a very good job for United,” he added. The third player on Rooney’s wish list is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

“The third one would be difficult, but I would try to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. I think he would have a really good impact on the club,” he said.

Manchester United have struggled in the Premier League this season, but still have a chance to end the campaign on a high as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

