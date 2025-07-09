Get New Club This Week Or You’re Going Nowhere, Napoli Tell Osimhen

Napoli have told Victor Osimhen to find a new club quickly or stay with them for another season.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Mattino, the club told the player he has this week to decide his future just as two transfer offers are expected by Thursday.

One is from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, who are ready to pay the full €75 million release clause. They have also agreed on a big contract with Osimhen, but he has asked for more time to decide.

The second offer will come from Galatasaray, who had earlier offered €60 million. They are now expected to increase their bid.

The Turkish club has already promised Osimhen a €15 million yearly salary and a €10 million signing bonus. Napoli has made it clear they won’t reduce the €75 million price tag.

Napoli’s pre-season camp starts next week, and they want Osimhen’s future settled before then. His release clause will also expire that day, which means after that, Napoli can set any transfer fee they want.