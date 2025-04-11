Get Married At 27 Or Move Out Of My House, Kanayo O. Kanayo Warns Daughter

Share

eteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has shared a firm and heartfelt message to his daughter, Uloaku, on her 25th birthday, outlining the expectations he has for her in the coming years.

In a birthday post on his official social media account, Kanayo congratulated his daughter and urged her to reflect deeply on her journey so far.

He wrote: “My dear daughter, Uloaku (bank/house of wealth), congratulations on your 25th birthday. From little Valerie to a prospective Madam Uloaku, as I told you this morning while praying for you, it should be a day of sober reflection, things to copy, things to paste. things to delete,” he said.

The actor, known for his discipline and work ethic, acknowledged his daughter’s complaints about his frequent absence due to work commitments.

He explained that being constantly on the move is part of his profession. “Your issue with me has always been ‘you are always travelling, hardly at home.

‘ Uloaku, good actors travel, always on the move because they are always hired. thank God I am still very active and relevant. try and tolerate me.”

He then made it clear that by the time she turns 27, he expects her to have made a definitive life choice, either to be married, pursue a PhD, or live independently.

“In all these, please ensure that before 2027, you are either walking down the aisle, going for your phd or walking out of my house. simpliciter. Kachukwu okike abiama gozierem Uloaku.” Kanayo’s message has sparked conversations online about parental expectations and the pressure often placed on adult children to meet certain milestones by a specific age.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

