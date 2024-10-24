Get Bello Turji Now, Defense Minister Directs Troops 

Share

The Minister of Defense, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has directed the troops of the Operation Fansar Yamma (OPFY) under Nigerian Army to do all they could to secure the arrest of notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji.

The Minister who was in Zamfara State to convey the Presidential directive to the troops of the OPFY on Thursday, said the Federal Government firm resolution is to ensure end of the banditry in the Northwest.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has firmly resolved to bring the lingering banditry and other security challenges to an end at all costs.

“I therefore, direct you to ensure all the bandits’ leaders and their gangs are finished, you should not wait for further order rather than to reach out to bandits enclaves and fiercely clamp down on them.

“As from now that I am talking to you, the President is expecting to only hear end of all bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers across the Northwest zone.

“All that you need in terms fighting equipments and welfare to face the bandits have been provided, henceforth, yours as patriotic and gallant troops of the Nigerian Army is to denied the criminals any chance to breathe”, the Minister has stressed.

