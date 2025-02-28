GESP Was Created To Bridge Gender Gap In Skills Training –Doherty

Share

In a sunlit classroom in the Women Tech Hub, at CBT building, Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos, a group of enthusiastic young women and adolescent girls are busy with their computers, attending to their assignments.

Among them, graduates in various disciplines, and young girls who have just finished senior secondary school.

They are part of the first cohort of the Girls Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) programme at the Yaba College of Technology, (GESP_ Yabatech), who are gaining valuable skills in technology, computer repairs, and mobile phone maintenance.

The programme, the first cohort which started in November 2024, is designed to bridge the gender gap in technical skills training. At the heart of this programme is Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, a passionate advocate for young girls’ empowerment.

She is the coordinator of GESP programme at Yaba College of Technology, (GESP_ Yabatech), a Chief Lecturer at the College and Director, Centre for Research Support and Grants Management, Yabatech, Lagos.

Champion

Call her a champion of empowerment of the girl-child with valuable skills, and you are surely stating the obvious. Through her unwavering commitment, Dr. Doherty has become a beacon of hope, ensuring that these girls are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to build a brighter future.

Speaking with New Telegraph on what GESP is about, and what inspired its creation, Doherty said: “It was established by UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited together with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and major businesses, it aims support access to high quality and market relevant skills for young women aged between 13 to 24 years, promoting equality of choice and access to opportunities in learning, skill, and livelihoods.”

According to her, with over 70 years of experience in technical and vocational education and training, Yabatech leveraged its expertise to apply for the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP).

“To address local needs and bridge the gap between education and employment, Yabatech designed a project focused on improving the livelihoods and future opportunities of young women and adolescent girls (ages 13-24) by equipping them with the skills needed to secure employment in ICT-related sectors—traditionally male-dominated industries in Lagos. “It was created to bridge the gender gap in skills training.”

Barriers

She added that GESP was born out of the recognition that, despite their potential, many women face barriers to accessing the support and opportunities needed to turn their skills into sustainable careers.

“This aligns with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which advocates for inclusion and gender equality in STEM and technical fields. Even in the 21st century, some people still hold the belief that girls should not be educated.

“GESP was launched at Yaba College of Technology in 2024 to ensure that women are not left behind in the rapidly evolving world of work.”

On the specific skills and training the programme offers to young women, and how it sets them up for success, Dr. Doherty informed that GESP provides training in four key ICT areas, focuses on four market-relevant digital skill clusters: GSM and mobile phone repairs; Computer Hardware Maintenance and Repairs; Mobile Applications Development; and

Web Application Development. “Soft skills; including entrepreneurial skills, business management, leadership, product development, networking, and public speaking.

Our mentorship programme, which includes volunteer mentors from Vodafone UK women in business network, helps young women develop these skills in both virtual and physical training sessions.

By equipping them with both technical and soft skills, we prepare them not just for employment but for entrepreneurship and leadership roles in various industries.”

How GESP ensures that young women access these programmes “One of our core principles is inclusivity. We deliberately target young women from low income and underserved communities, providing free training, mentorship, and resources,” she explained.

“We are reaching out to girls in such places like Agege and our mastercrafts train them. We take the GESP training to them in their communities. We are looking at recruiting girls in Makoko and other underserved areas in Lagos State.

We also give them transport stipend for those who cannot afford to come for training, data for the girls in addition to free training. Start-up tool kits will be given.”

Expertise

She noted that before joining the GESP programme, none of the young women had prior training in the four ICT skill areas. However, through the programme, they have gained hands-on expertise in laptop and GSM repair, website development, and mobile application development.

“The first cohort began training in November 2024, and as they complete their programme in February 2025, many have already secured internship opportunities, employment offers, and business prospects based on their newly acquired skills.

“By showcasing their abilities on social media, the trainees are attracting professional opportunities and expanding their networks.

“Additionally, some of them are now competent enough to support the programme as trainers.

In fields like GSM repair and computer hardware maintenance—where female mastercrafts persons are rare—this training is beginning to change the landscape, empowering more women to excel and lead in these technical areas, in line with International Day of Women and Girls in Science.”

She further stated that collaboration has been key to GESP’s impact. “We are proud to have strong partnerships with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Generation Unlimited, UNICEF, Vodafone UK, INASP UK, and other industry leaders.

These partners provide essential support, including mentorship, funding, and technical expertise, ensuring our trainees receive a well-rounded learning experience.

“Yabatech and INASP UK play a vital role in implementing a gender-responsive pedagogy approach, creating an inclusive learning environment. Vodafone UK supports mentorship programmes focused on communication, leadership, and other essential soft skills.

“Additionally, we collaborate with industry professionals to provide hands-on workplace training, equipping trainees with realworld experience.”

According to her, the Canada Skills Council further enhances the programme by offering resources in various technical and vocational skills, broadening the scope of opportunities available to the trainees.

Challenges

She noted that some of the major challenges she has encountered in implementing GESP, include cultural resistance to women entering male-dominated fields, adding that they were able to tackle it through advocacy and community engagement.

“By showcasing success stories and providing strong mentorship, we are gradually changing mindsets and encouraging more women to embrace skills training.

“We are providing transport stipend to encourage and motivate the girls. Many of them do not have personal laptops in their homes for the training, so we have provided laptops in the tech hub for them to access for the practical training.”

The success of the programme, she explained, is measured through various indicators, including the number of women trained and who are competent, over 500 girls for the first cohort and we plan training over 5,000 in Lagos, employment and entrepreneurship rates, and feedback from both trainees and mentors.

“We also track how many graduates go on to mentor others, as this reflects the sustainability of our impact.

Looking ahead, we plan to expand our training curriculum, incorporate more industry partnerships, and introduce other levels of NSQ certifications that enhance employability.”

Her vision for the future of girls’ education and skills training “My vision is for every young woman in Nigeria to have access to quality education and practical skills training that enables her to thrive in any field she chooses. I want to see more women breaking barriers in technology, science, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

