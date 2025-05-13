GESA 2025: Move To Position Africa As Global Force For Excellence – Gaye

Share

Ahead of the highly anticipated Global Excellence Summit and Awards (GESA) 2025, scheduled to take place in Lagos on May 23 and 24, 2025, the event organizers have emphasized that the summit is designed as a movement to position Africa as a global leader in excellence.

Fatoumatta Gaye, the Convener of GESA 2025, made this statement during a media event that provided an overview of the summit’s significance.

Gaye, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the AU Agenda 2063 Women and Gender Committee and CEO of Top3 Solutions, shared that GESA 2025 aims to honor individuals and organizations transforming systems and driving progress across Africa.

“This is not just an event—it’s a movement to position Africa as a global force for excellence. We are honoring those who are reshaping systems and inspiring progress across the continent,” Gaye said.

The Global Excellence Summit and Awards (GESA) 2025 is being organized in partnership with the African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly, the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC), Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Inc., and the International Society of Diplomats.

This year’s theme is “Global Excellence in Diplomacy and Leadership: Africa’s Path to Prosperity.” The summit is expected to feature high-level conversations on diplomacy, governance, international trade, investment, innovation, gender equity, and sustainable development.

Highlights of the two-day gathering include the summit section on day one, featuring keynote addresses by global and regional leaders, exhibitions, innovation showcases, and masterclasses on leadership and diplomacy.

Day two will feature the prestigious Global Excellence Awards Gala, the AU Women Impact Awards, and the He-for-She Honours, which recognize male allies who champion gender equity.

Some of the dignitaries expected at the event include Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Justice Mainasara Ibrahim Kogo Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal; and High Commissioners from The Gambia, Zambia, and Sierra Leone.

