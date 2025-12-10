….Gerrard encourages Salah to handle any disagreements with Slot behind closed doors.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has reacted to the mounting tension between Mohamed Salah and manager Arne Slot, urging the Egyptian star to address his frustrations privately for the sake of the team.

New Telegraph reports that a rift emerged after Salah was left out of the starting lineup in the 3–3 draw with Leeds and subsequently omitted from the squad against Inter Milan.

What Gerrard Said

Speaking to The New Telegraph, Gerrard acknowledged Salah’s disappointment but emphasised that criticism should remain internal.

He said, “He’s obviously really upset he’s not playing, which I respect. He won’t sit out the team, I respect.

A couple of lines about throwing people under the bus, wrong. Need to reverse a little bit away from that; he needs to deal with that with the manager.”

Gerrard believes that club captain Virgil van Dijk should step in as a mediator to help defuse tensions and restore stability to the dressing room.

He said, “This needs Virgil van Dijk to go, ‘I’m sorting this out for the benefit of, not even so much the club or the team. It’s the fans.

“I’ve seen this, and I’ve lived it. I’ve lived it with Suarez when he fell out with Brendan [Rodgers] face-to-face.”