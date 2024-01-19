Gerrard Signs New Deal With Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year contract extension to stay in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq until 2027.

The former England and Liverpool captain, 43, joined the club on a two-year deal last summer after being sacked by Aston Villa.

But after committing his own future to the club, Liverpool legend Gerrard said: “This is very pleasing for myself and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and commitment.

“We knew at the beginning this was a big job and a challenging job. We had to put in place new infrastructure like building a new training ground in phases and building a new stadium.

“But a lot has been achieved. It’s a relationship with me and the management team above me. That’s growing, that’s building, it’s getting stronger and I’m really looking forward to the future.”

Currently ranked eighth in the positions. Al-Ettifaq trail leaders Al-Hilal by 28 points.

READ ALSO:

Before the current break, Gerrard had a more difficult time, winning only one of his eleven league games in charge. The play resumes next month. Gerrard won five of his first seven league games in charge.

The former Rangers coach thinks that since moving to Saudi Arabia, he has developed as a manager, despite the difficulties.

He added: “Before taking the job I’d never been to Saudi Arabia. It’s been the complete opposite of the perception I had before. Since I’ve arrived, I’ve had an incredible welcome.

“The easy decision would be to stay in Liverpool, to wait for jobs. But as a family, we decided we wanted something a little bit outside the box.

“I’ve learnt about adapting to a new culture, a new league, making new friends, facing new challenges.

“I think that has made me a better person and a better coach and also made me mature a bit more.”