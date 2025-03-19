Germany Votes For Historic Boost To Defense Spending

Share

German lawmakers have voted to allow a huge increase in defence and infrastructure spending – a seismic shift for the country that could reshape European defence.

A two-thirds majority of Bundestag parliamentarians, required for the change, approved the vote yesterday. The law will exempt spending on defence and security from Germany’s strict debt rules, and create a €500bn ($547bn; £420bn) infrastructure fund.

This vote is a historic move for traditionally debt-shy Germany, and could be hugely significant for Europe, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds on, and after US President Donald Trump signaled an uncertain commitment to NATO and Europe’s defence, reports the BBC.

However, state government representatives in the upper house, the Bundesrat, still need to approve the moves – also by a two-thirds majority – before they officially become law.

That vote is set for Friday. Friedrich Merz, the man behind these plans and who is expected to soon be confirmed as Germany’s new chancellor, told the lower house during yesterday’s debate that the country had “felt a false sense of security” for the past decade.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

