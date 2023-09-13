Germany To Assist Lagos In Waste Management

Germany has launched a digital marketplace for circular economy in Lagos state to promote sustainable waste management in the country.

The digital platform known as Circulary is supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) as well as the Chambers for GreenTech (DIHK Service GmbH).

Circulary aims to tackle the pressing challenges brought about by rapid urbanization and waste management in the state. Moreover, it encourages collaboration between Nigerian and German businesses.

The delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Timo Pleyer, said the challenges of overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure, transportation, energy access, water supply, and waste management in Lagos state are undeniable. He said despite the million tonnes of household waste generated yearly in the state, only 30 per cent are properly collected and processed.

Pleyer said to address the issue, the delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, conducted an extensive assessment of Lagos State’s waste sector, which resulted in the implementation of the circular economy digital marketplace, designed to connect and streamline all facets of the waste value chains in the state.

Pleyer said with customized features such as a marketplace that is akin to an eBay for recyclable materials, information hubs, matchmaking algorithms, and others, the digital platform will support by creating a local free market for recyclable materials and recyclates for all types of waste.

He said it will also promote business partnerships, facilitate access to Made-in-Germany technologies and products, provide market entry and market expansion opportunities in Nigeria and Germany as well as provide access to reliable information to encourage investment in the sector. In his remark, the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, Weert Borner, said the German government has brought the digital circular economy marketplace as part of its improved partnership with Nigeria to make businesses much greener.