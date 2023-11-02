Germany To Assist ECOWAS With Cheap Electricity

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz has said that his country is working with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to provide cheap electricity to member states.

Scholz disclosed this while addressing a press conference after a meeting with the ECOWAS Commission’s President, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, in Abuja.

The German Chancellor stated that his nation is working with the ECOWAS in other areas as well, such as security, preventing coups in the area, and preventing pandemics.

He also mentioned that Germany has lately doubled its financial support for the African bloc as he denounced the recent coups in several African nations and the Hamas attack on Isreal, killing of children and old people.

He said Israel has the right to defend itself, while he called for the release of all the hostages by Hamas.

He said,” Peace and security are very important to every nation, military coup must not be allowed within the region, ECOWAS need to kick against Terrorism.

Touray, the ECOWAS Commission’s President, said the organisation had received support from the government of Germany in the sum of N81 million grant to address vital areas of development, including electricity.

Touray noted that there is a plan to link electricity power production through West Africa from a centre in Cotonou in the Republic of Benin.

He said the project would allow West African countries to get electricity from a cheaper source, adding that it would translate to cheaper electricity within the bloc.

“Recently, we have concluded an agreement to the tune of N81 million that the government of Germany and the people of Germany have decided to grant to ECOWAS to support us in various areas.

Those are vital areas and as I have indicated, they cover areas such as a peaceful and inclusive society, climate and energy transition, sustainable economic development, health, societal protection and population.

These are important sectors and we appreciate the support that Germany has given to us in these areas.

With the new deal, Germany’s ten-year funding for ECOWAS has reached around N500 million, he said.

The President of ECOWAS stated that the issues they talked about included social development, infrastructure deficiencies, and insecurity in the area.