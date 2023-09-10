Germany On Manager Hunt After Hansi Flick Sacking

Germany has sacked Hansi Flick after a disastrous run as the national team’s coach. Despite his previous success as the Bayern Munich coach, he will not be given any more chances.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Japan was the final straw as Germany cannot afford to be leaderless.

With the DFB set to host Euro 2024, it would be embarrassing if the country could not manage a decent performance on home soil.

Therefore, a number of different coaches are being considered for the replacement role. Almost too many, in fact.

Bild revealed the top ten names on their TV channel which include;

1. Jurgen Kloop

2. Zinedine Zidane

3. Miroslav Klose

4. Rudi Völler

5. Matthias Sammer

6. Julian Nagelsmann

7 .Oliver Glasner

8. Lothar Matthaus

9. Jurgen Klinsmann

10. Luis Van Gaal