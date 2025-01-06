Germany Moves To Ban Firework In 2025

Share

Following the killings of five individuals on New Year’s Eve over fireworks, the National Police Force Union, Berlin Chapter, on Monday, moved to ban fireworks amid New Year celebrations marred by deaths, injuries and arrests.

New Telegraph gathered that almost 1.5 million Germans backed the ban with Critics having long sought to end Germany’s raucous use of pyrotechnics to ring in the New Year, citing safety concerns but also air pollution and the traumatic effects on domestic pets.

The petition, which had gathered over 1.4 million signatures, called for a ban to avoid such reoccurrence next year, It added that for years, the debate about banning fireworks has arisen a few days before the New Year’s Eve incident.

Recall that, five people died across Germany in accidents linked to legal and illegal fireworks, including powerful homemade devices, with many more people sustaining injuries.

More than 100 police officers were reported injured nationwide, including about 30 in the capital Berlin, which is known for its especially intense use of rockets and firecrackers, sometimes aimed at law enforcement personnel.

