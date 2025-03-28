Germany Leads Defiance To Trump Car Tariffs, Saying It Won’t Give In

Share

Germany has said it “will not give in” and that Europe must “respond firmly” as US President Donald Trump targets imported cars and car parts with a 25% tax in his latest tariffs.

Other major world economies have vowed to retaliate, with France’s president branding the move “a waste of time” and “incoherent”, Canada calling it a “direct attack”, and China accusing Washington of violating international trade rules. Shares in carmakers from Japan to Germany sold off.

In the US, General Motors dropped 7%, while Ford fell more than 2%. Trump has threatened to impose “far larger” tariffs if Europe works with Canada to do what he describes as “economic harm” to the US.

The fresh car tariffs will come into effect on April 2, with charges on businesses importing vehicles starting the next day.

Taxes on parts are set to start in May or later, reports the BBC. Trump has long maintained the tariffs are part of a drive to help US manufacturing and says if cars are made in America there will be “absolutely no tariff”.

Tariffs are taxes charged on goods imported from other countries. While the measures can protect domestic businesses, they also raise costs for businesses reliant on parts from abroad. Trump’s latest move threatens to upend global car trade and supply chains.

The US imported about eight million cars last year – accounting for about $240bn (£186bn) in trade and roughly half of overall sales.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

